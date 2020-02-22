HAND, Robert Clive (Blue):
Peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Windsor Care, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Helen. Loved father of Joanne, and the late Jacqueline. Cherished granddad of Mercedes and James, and Dusty the Dog; and Bonnie and Tom. A dear friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsor Care for their love and care of Blue. Messages may be addressed to the Hand family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Blue's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020