HAMMELL, Robert:
Taken from us too soon, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, aged 59 years. Dearly loved best friend, travel buddy, soulmate, and partner to Cheryl for the last 34 years. Very much loved Dad to daughters Laura and Kirsten. Much loved brother of Jennifer and Lynn. Special uncle ''Robert-have-a chat'' to Amy and Mac. Dear family friend of the Dalley and Humphrey families. Messages may be sent to the Hammell family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Friday, November 22 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019