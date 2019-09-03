GRIMWOOD,
Robert William (Bob):
Of Christchurch, formerly Hartlepool.
12 January 1937 – 1 September 2019
Beloved husband of 58 years, lover and best friend of Norma. Cherished father of John and Alex and father-in-law of Suzanne and Philip. Adored Grandad Bob of Abi, Georgia, Sam and Ollie.
He will be greatly missed.
Our heartfelt thanks to emergency services for their care of Bob. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rwgrimwood0109 or at the service. Friends are invited to a service to celebrate Bob's life at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Friday, September 6, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2019