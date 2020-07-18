GOSLIN,
Robert Graham (Bob):
At Pleasant Point on July 16, 2020; aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Caroline. Much adored and admired father and father-in-law of Emma and Nic Prader (Perth, WA), Jonathan and Anna, Annabel and Jerome Flint (Germany), Philippa and partner Andrew Clunie (London), and Sophia Goslin. Much loved grandfather of William, James and Henry. A service will be advised at a later date. Messages to 'Raintree', 716 Main Waitohi Rd, Temuka 7985.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020