Robert GALBRAITH

Guest Book
  • "Dear Dad/bob/Poua Bob, Will always remember you and miss..."
  • "Sorry to hear of BOB passing a great work mate"
    - Rex Toneycliffe
  • "So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Our deepest sympathy to..."
    - Jill Stringer
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

GALBRAITH,
Robert Leslie (Bob):
Passed peacefully at the Oaks Rest Home, June 24, 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father and good mate of Nigel. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and Ryan. Dearly loved Poa Bob of Alex, Scarlett, and Rowan. The family wish to thank the staff at Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital and at The Oaks Rest Home for their wonderful care during Bob's short illness. In lieu of flowers donations for the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Saturday, June 27, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.