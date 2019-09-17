FOSTER-LYNAM,
Robert Colin (Bob):
After a courageous battle, Bob, aged 71 years, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Hawera Hospital. Treasured, devoted husband of Adrienne. Adored dad and father-in-law of Gavin, Daniel, Deborah and Ben Thomas, and Aleisha. Loving and loved Gargar of Thomas, Brenna, Billy, Jocasta, and Aedan. Loved son of the late Annie and Doug, little brother and brother in-law of Doug and Val, Ed and Mun, Warwick and the late Alison Seymour, Lynden Carr, and the late Leonie Robinson. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, and friend to many. A service for Bob will be held at the Salvation Army complex, Regent Street, Hawera, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1.00pm. Messages c/- 29 Hobson Street, Normanby 4614.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019