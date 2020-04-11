Robert FLINTOFT

FLINTOFT,
Robert Rex (Rex):
On April 5, 2020, at Parklands Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved son of the late George and Alice Flintoft, loved brother of Helen, and the late Merle, Wayne, his twin brother Hubert, and June. Rex was very much loved and will be missed by all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the caring staff at Parklands Hospital. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Rex Flintoft, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private burial has been held at Rotherham. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rex's life will be held in Rotherham at a later date.

