FIFIELD,
Robert Arthur (Rob):
Passed away suddenly at home, on August 1, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved father of Megan and Brad Forbes, and Kirsty Hughes, special and loved grandad of Hugo, Bria, Molly, and Angus, loved partner of the late Christine Quinn, cherished brother of Janet and Kelvin Love, and Trevor and Donna Fifield, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rob Fifield, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Rob will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, August 8, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019