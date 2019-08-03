Robert FIFIELD

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to all of Roberts family. RIP..."
    - Judy Wesche
  • "I'm sorry for your loss heartfelt condolences @ this sad..."
    - Lisa Clark
  • "To Kirsty, Megan and family our deepest of sympathy to the..."
    - Steve & Irene Allen
  • "From the words of Mark Knopfler and his band DireStraits "..."
    - Trevor Fifield
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Death Notice

FIFIELD,
Robert Arthur (Rob):
Passed away suddenly at home, on August 1, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved father of Megan and Brad Forbes, and Kirsty Hughes, special and loved grandad of Hugo, Bria, Molly, and Angus, loved partner of the late Christine Quinn, cherished brother of Janet and Kelvin Love, and Trevor and Donna Fifield, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rob Fifield, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Rob will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, August 8, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.