ENGLEFIELD,
Robert Maxwell (Max):
On March 9, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Valerie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Barbara, Kerry (Claude) and Janice. Much loved partner for 40 years of Beryl. Beryl's children Karin and Russell, Robyn and Brent, and Gary and Jane. Loved grandad of Tracey, Andy, Jess, and Max: Callum, Liam, and Josh, and their extended families. Messages to the Englefield family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Max's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Monday, March 16, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020