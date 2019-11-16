ELLIOTT,

Robert Brian (Brian):

On November 8, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at Burlington Care Centre, in his 87th year. Much loved husband of the late Lena for 46 years, loved step-father and father-in-law of Wayne and Marianne Middleton, a loved Grandad Elliott of Michael and Hollee, Christopher and Rebekah, and Great-Grandad of Isabelle. Loved Grandad Elliott of the late Tiffany. Many thanks to all of the staff at Burlington Care Centre for their care of Brian. As per Brian's wishes his body has been donated to the University of Otago School of Medical Sciences for the benefit of our future doctors. A private family gathering has taken place. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 5381, Papanui, Christchurch 8542.



