ELLIOTT, Robert Brian:
At Burlington Healthcare, Christchurch, on November 9, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Lena. Beloved second son of the late Maurice Joseph Benson Elliott and Kathleen Ethel Elliott, brother to Lawrence Mervyn Elliott (deceased) and Rose Elliott, Kevin Francis Elliott and Shirley Elliott (both deceased), Edward Alan and Noeline Elliott (both deceased), Ronald and Helen Elliott, John Cooke (deceased) and Valerie Cooke.
Brian was a kind and generous brother, now at rest.
Brian requested his body be donated to the University of Otago, and his wishes have been honoured.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019