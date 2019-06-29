EDWARDS,
Robert William (Bob):
32121 – Peacefully at Ranui Rest Home, Alexandra, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rosemary and dear friend of Lois McCausland (Alexandra), loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Juliet (Rangiora), Kim (Christchurch), much loved Grandad Bob of Nathan, Adam, Jordan, Courtenay, and Emma-Jane; Bridgit and Royce. Loved Great-Grandad of his five great-grandchildren. In accordance with Bob's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 214 Swannanoa Road, Fernside, Rangiora 7471, or email
[email protected]
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019