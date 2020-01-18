Robert DOUGLAS

John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DOUGLAS,
Robert Henry Montague:
On January 14, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, peacefully and on his terms, with George and Henry beside him. Much loved by all his family and friends in New Zealand and the UK. Messages may be addressed to the Douglas family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, January 24, at 4.00pm.

Published in The Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
