DEWAR,
Robert Douglas (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care Hospital, on Friday, June 21, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved, loving husband and best friend of Bernice for almost 62 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn and Bryan Fotheringham, Bronwyn and Brent Manderson, Kim, and Lynley and Martin Jamie. Much loved grandad of Petra Manderson. Loved brother of Norma and Ola (deceased), and Aileen and Greta. Thank you to the staff of Wesley Care for their care of Bob over the last 3 years. Thank you also to the Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's Society of Canterbury for their tremendous support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bob Dewar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Bob's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 26, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019