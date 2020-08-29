DAVIDSON,
Robert John (Rob):
On behalf of Rob's family, Lianne, Leon and Mike would like to thank everyone for your messages of support at this time. We are sorry that so many were not able to come and pay their final respects due to the Covid-19 requirements, however we know you were there in spirit. Thank you also to those who made donations to the Aranui Community Trust. This was important to Rob and your generosity means a lot to us all. Again, we would like to acknowledge the oncology team at Christchurch Hospital, and the palliative care and home support teams at Nurse Maude, Access Community Health and Enable NZ. And we thank Fr Chris Orzcy and St Michael & All Angels Anglican Church for helping us say goodbye in a place where Rob felt very much at home. Thank you also to Bell, Lamb & Trotter for your professionalism wrapped in empathy. For those that we can't reach, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020