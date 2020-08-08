DAVIDSON,
Robert John (Rob):
Peacefully, at home with family on Friday, August 7, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lianne. Much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Leon, Clare and Franka; Mike, Fiona and Harry; and Roz, Murray and Thayer; and a generous friend and mentor to many. Special thanks to the oncology team at Christchurch Hospital and the palliative care and home support teams at Nurse Maude, Access Community Health and Enable NZ. Messages may be addressed to the Davidson family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to ACTIS (Aranui Community Trust Incorporated Society) would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rjdavidson0708. A Celebration of Rob's life will be held in St Michael and all Angels Anglican Church, 86-90 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central, on Saturday, August 15, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020