COX, Robert Leonard (Bob):
Of Kaiapoi. Passed peacefully at Karadean Court, Oxford, on October 22, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, much loved Dad of Matt, Chantel, Emmy and Dan. Loved and treasured Grandad of his grandchildren. Bob was a loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Messages to the Cox Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Bob will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, This Day (Saturday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020