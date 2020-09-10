COOPER,
Robert William (Rob):
On September 8, 2020, dearly loved husband of Suzie and much loved father and father-in-law of Victoria and Jeremy, Rebecca and Grant. Treasured and admired Papa of Josh, Hugh, and Olivia. Loved brother to Ray, Lilly, and Amanda, and loved by all his extended family and friends. Messages to the Cooper Family, C/- PO Box 168, Akaroa 7543. A live web stream of the funeral will be available at https://youtu.be/9o5h3Cm2B2o For easier access to the livestream, open your phone or tablet's app and point it at the QR code. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Rue Balguerie, Akaroa, on Monday, September 14, at 4.00pm. Due to the Covid restrictions this service will be limited to 100 people.
Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020