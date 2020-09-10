Robert COOPER

Guest Book
  • "Our heartfelt condolences goes to the Family. Robert was..."
    - Ingrid Geldof
  • "Sorry for your loss Sue, thinking of you all, Alastair..."
  • "Our love and condolences to you Sue and family, also Lily..."
  • "Such a shock and very sad to hear of Robs passing. Our..."
    - BARBARA Harrington
  • "Sue, Amanda and Family, I am so terribly sorry to learn of..."
    - Dottie Johnson
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
4:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
10 Rue Balguerie
Akaroa
View Map
Death Notice

COOPER,
Robert William (Rob):
On September 8, 2020, dearly loved husband of Suzie and much loved father and father-in-law of Victoria and Jeremy, Rebecca and Grant. Treasured and admired Papa of Josh, Hugh, and Olivia. Loved brother to Ray, Lilly, and Amanda, and loved by all his extended family and friends. Messages to the Cooper Family, C/- PO Box 168, Akaroa 7543. A live web stream of the funeral will be available at https://youtu.be/9o5h3Cm2B2o For easier access to the livestream, open your phone or tablet's app and point it at the QR code. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Rue Balguerie, Akaroa, on Monday, September 14, at 4.00pm. Due to the Covid restrictions this service will be limited to 100 people.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.