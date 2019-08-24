COOK,
Robert Buchan (Bob):
On August 19, 2019, at Radius St Helenas, in Christchurch, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Angela. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Mary, and Lesley, and stepfather of Jo and Bob, and Ian and Mandy. Grandad of Lisa, Micky, Jessie, Alex, Stewart, Mathew, Tim, Olivia, Phoebe and Isabella. Messages may be addressed to 'The Cook Family' C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Bob will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, Saturday, September 7, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019