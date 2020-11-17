COLLINS, Robert (Bob):
16.12.1929 - 14.11.2020
Peacefully in his sleep at Methven House, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie, loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Elizabeth, Wayne and Joy, and Alan. Loved Poppa of Stuart, and Philip (Australia), Christopher, and Amanda, and his 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Methven House for their care and support of Bob over the past months. Messages to the Collins family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Chapman Street, Methven, on Thursday, November 19 commencing at 10.30am, flolowed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Nov. 17, 2020