Robert CHRISTIE

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies to Carol and family."
    - Peter and Nola Wilson
  • "To carol Juanita and families very sorry to hear about bob..."
    - Chris and John Witchall
  • "Deepest Sympathy Carol and Family. I.ll always remember..."
  • "Hi Carol and Family, Bob was a great soldier and an even..."
    - John Visser
  • "Dear Carol & Family, Please accept our deepest sympathy of..."
    - Eddie Bassett
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

CHRISTIE,
Robert Ropata (Bob):
Reg. No. W39603, WO, RNZN, RNZA, Vietnam, Borneo, Malaya. On September 2, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol, and loved father of Ariana, and Juanita, and a dear friend of Cookie, and Koroua of Taine Ropata. A Service to Celebrate the life of a great soldier and a great Totara will be held in the Templeton RSA, 38 Kirk Road, cnr Kirk Road and Banks Street, Templeton, on Friday, September 6, at 1.00pm and afterward private.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.