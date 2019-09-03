CHRISTIE,
Robert Ropata (Bob):
Reg. No. W39603, WO, RNZN, RNZA, Vietnam, Borneo, Malaya. On September 2, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol, and loved father of Ariana, and Juanita, and a dear friend of Cookie, and Koroua of Taine Ropata. A Service to Celebrate the life of a great soldier and a great Totara will be held in the Templeton RSA, 38 Kirk Road, cnr Kirk Road and Banks Street, Templeton, on Friday, September 6, at 1.00pm and afterward private.
Published in The Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019