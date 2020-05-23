CALDER,
Robert Daniel (Bob):
Sadly Bob passed peacefully away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved and loving husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Derek and Wendy, Jeffrey and Laura (both Australia); the late Jonathan, Sonya; and Justine and Lloyd (Dubai). Respected Grandad of Jessica, Harrison; Melanie, Hamish; Natasha; Ethan, and Paige. A loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
A good man,
loved and respected by all.
Judith has appreciated all the care given to Bob throughout his illness. Messages to 38/21 Ballarat Road, Rangiora 7400. At Bob's request, a cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020