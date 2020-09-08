BATTEN,
Robert Michael Burnett
(Mike):
(Former Captain of the 29th Wellington Boy's Brigade Company). Passed away at Wellington Hospital after a short illness on Saturday, September 5, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Colleen. Much loved father and father-in-law to Jim and Sandra, Raewyn and Pete, Stuart and Jo, Craig and Paula, Richard and Emma. A much loved grandad and great-grandad to his many grandchildren. A funeral service for Mike will be held at St Barnabas Presbyterian Church, 106 Mana Esplanade, Paremata, on Wednesday, September 9, commencing at 12.30pm, thereafter followed by private cremation. For those who cannot make the service, please email [email protected] for the livestream link. Messages for "The family of Mike Batten" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240 or via Mike's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Sept. 8, 2020