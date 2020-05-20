BARNES,
Robert Gordon (Gordon):
At Burwood Hospital on May 13, 2020. Loved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Bruce, Rosemary and Peter, and Sandra. Father of Stuart. Beloved Grandfather of Rochelle and Greg, Jamie and Misty, Michael, Cherie and David, Josh, Luke and Amy. Dearly loved Great-Grandfather of Ruby and Jax. Our grateful thanks to the doctor, nurses and staff at Burwood Hospital Ward BG for their compassionate care of Dad. Also our thanks to Sarah and the team at Bupa Dementia Care for their 1st class care of Dad. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020