ARMSTRONG,
Robert Grant:
Passed away peacefully in his 86th year on November 16, 2020, in Christchurch. Dearly loved and loving husband of Lenore. Beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Alistair, Stuart and Rebecca, Nigel and Brenda, Russell, Keith, Paul, Neil, Rachel, Sean, Kate and Jamie. A private funeral has been held in accordance with Grant's wishes. A celebration of Grant's life will be held during the race meeting at Addington Raceway on December 12. All welcome.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020