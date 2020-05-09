ANDERSON,
Robert Geoffrey (Geoff):
Unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital on May 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband and friend of Rosemary. Loved father and father-in-law of Nathan (deceased), Christopher and Melissa, and Jennifer, and grandfather of Jamie and Jesse, Georgina, and Sophie and Leo. Loved brother of Beverley and John (both deceased), and Peter. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the family of the late Geoff Anderson, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020