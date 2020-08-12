RICHENS,
Robena Eileen (Rona):
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch on Monday, August 10, 2020, aged 83 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of of Diane (deceased), Sandra and Lloyd, Kathleen, Gavin (deceased), Tania and Jonathan, and Nigel. Loved Grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren.
Sleep well now, you will be greatly missed.
Messages for Rona's family may be posted to the Richens Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Rona will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Friday, August 14, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020