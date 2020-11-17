WILKINSON, Rita Agnes:
Of Christchurch. Passed away in Dunedin on Sunday, November 15, 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter Wilkinson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and the late Mick Rooney. Loved nan of Merryn Pugh, Michael Harvey, Kelvyn Pugh, Daniel Rooney, and Kirsten Rooney. Loved great-nan of Sam, George, and Tom Harvey; Brendon, Christopher, and Natalie Rooney. Messages may be addressed to the Wilkinson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to S.P.C.A. Dunedin would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Celebration of Rita's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on November 19, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020