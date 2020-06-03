Rita WHITE

WHITE, Rita Mary:
On June 2, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Care Centre, Wigram, Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Douglas, much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of the late Richard, Stuart and Sue (Wellington), the late Greg, and Leeanne (Perth), Ian (Christchurch), Dean and Claire (Little River). A much loved grandmother of Timothy, Hamish, and Jessica; Gemma and Megan; Rebecca, Matthew, and Todd, and great-grandmother of Finn, Henry and Leo. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the White family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Funeral details to be advised in Saturday's edition of the Press.

Published in The Press on June 3, 2020
