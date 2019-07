STEWART, Rita Alice:On July 8, 2019, as the result of an accident, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lex, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and David Tillman, Grant and Sally, Brenda and Peter Rolfe, Philippa, and a loved gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rita Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Rita's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 16, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.