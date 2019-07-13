STEWART, Rita Alice:
On July 8, 2019, as the result of an accident, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lex, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and David Tillman, Grant and Sally, Brenda and Peter Rolfe, Philippa, and a loved gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rita Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Rita's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 16, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019