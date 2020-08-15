SHUKER, Rita Edith:
On August 12, 2020, peacefully at Summerset on Cavendish; in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew Shuker, much loved Mum of Gary and Sarndra, Tony and Sue, Joanne and Sandy, and Wendy. Loved and respected Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Shuker family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Donations to the RSPCA in remembrance of her dog 'Jet'. A celebration of Rita's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, August 17, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020