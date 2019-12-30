ROY, Rita:
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, beloved mother of Kim and John, Linelle and Trevor, Janine and Greg, stepmother of Pete and Ang, Katrina and Graeme, Ingrid and Brett, Tonie and Don. Much loved Oma of Monique, James, David, Suzelle, Sam, Marc, Clare; Cole, Jared, and Natasha; Alex, Connor, Luke, Michael; Luke, Eli and Dixon (deceased), Ellie, Robert, Tessa, Saskia, Savannah, Isaac and all of Oma's great-grandchildren. Devoted eldest sister of Janice, Diane (deceased), Cheryl, Lyn, and Keith. Messages may be addressed to the Roy family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Rita's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1.00pm.
She walked out as gracefully as she travelled through life.
Published in The Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020