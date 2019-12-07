McLAREN, Rita:

Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Aged 87 years. Loved and adored wife of Jim for 66 years, much loved mother of Danny and Viv (Christchurch), Marion and Graham Smith (Greymouth) and Johnny and Debs (Westport), much loved Nana and Great-Nana, and a cherished aunty and friend to many. The family thanks the staff of the O'Connor Home for their love and special care of Rita. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at the Westport RSA Rooms, Palmerston Street, Westport, on Tuesday, December 10, at 2.00pm. Rita will then be cremated and her ashes taken back to her home for burial with her whãnau at Manutüke Marae, Gisborne. Messages to 40 Bentham Street, Westport 7825.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



