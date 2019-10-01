BLAKEWAY, Rita Amelia:
Slipped away in her sleep on September 26, 2019, aged 98 years. At Merrivale Rest Home, Kamo. Much adored mother of Jennifer and Eddie Shepherd (Whangarei), Kevin and May-Rose O'Connell (Gold Coast). Much loved Nana to Edd jnr and Karen; Aaron and Kristen, Kim and Andre, Christie, and all of her great-grandchildren, and dearly loved auntie. A Funeral Service is to be held at Morris and Morris Chapel (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday, October 2, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the "Blakeway Family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019