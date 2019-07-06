ROLLS,

Rima Hillary (nee Blackley):

Peacefully with family at her side on June 26, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Brian, cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Suzanne and Jim DuRose (Christchurch), Karen and Tom Milliken (Queenstown), Brenton and Karla (Napier), and Vickie and Graeme McDowell (Timaru). Loved Nana of Jamie Beswarick, Dale DuRose; and Matt, Emma, and Lisa Milliken, and loved step-grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Special thanks to Dr Fanning and the staff at the Margaret Wilson Hospital and Rest Home for the care and support provided to Rima over the last six and a half years. At Rima's request a private funeral has been held. Messages to 1 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.

Betts Funeral Services



