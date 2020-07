MEADS, Ricky:

5.10 1961 - 2.7.2017

It has been 3 years since you left us, a very loyal friend, teammate and workmate. We were all so lucky to have been able to spend so much time together - socialising, playing sport and working together. We think about you every day and miss you very much. When it's my time to go, Meadsie, get the golf clubs out, rack up the pool table and line up the beers.

Love you always

- Trevor and Nikki xx