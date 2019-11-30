GORDON, Ricky Mervyn:



Helen, John, Peter, Tony, Sophie and Jack wish to sincerely thank everyone for their caring and support following our recent sudden loss of Ricky. We will always remember the many visits, phone calls, the baking, cards and lovely flowers we received. Thank you to Christine Stains and Phil Harris, the pall bearers and speech makers, and the many people that attended his funeral. It is really comforting to know that so many people care. Words do not seem sufficient to express our gratitude. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.



