Ricky GORDON

Death Notice

GORDON,
Ricky Mervyn (Rick):
Suddenly on September 1, 2019, aged 44 years. Dearly loved son of Helen and the late Murray Gordon and stepfather John Smith. Dearly loved father of Sophie and Jack Gordon. Loved brother of Peter and Tony and brother-in-law of Melanie. Loved partner of Leeann Beattie and stepfather to her son Kian, and respected by his many friends. Messages may be sent to the Gordon family, c/- PO. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Ricky will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, 109 Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019
