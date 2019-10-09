BLACKLER,
Ricky Adam Wayne:
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, suddenly in Christchurch; aged 24 years. Dearly loved son of Gary and Donna, much loved grandson of June and the late John, loving brother and brother-in-law of Casey and Ashlee, and Shannon, step-brother of Cherie and Daniel, and Ricky, loved uncle of Chelsea, cherished nephew of Julie and Tony, cousin of Hayden, Liam, Brayden, and Niki. Messages to the Blackler family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Ricky's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Friday, October 11, at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 9, 2019