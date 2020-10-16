WEBSTER, Richelle Ann:
At Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, aged 54 years. Cherished wife and rock of Shane, and adored mum of twins Kelsie, and Cameron and Sara. Special thanks to the staff of Ashburton Hospital, the staff of AMAU, Wards 14, 24, and 27, and the ICU of Christchurch Hospital, to Scott Stevenson ENT, and to friends Debbie and Sharron for their wonderful care and support of Richelle. Messages to: The Webster Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Richelle's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton on Monday, October 19, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Ashburton Cemetery.
0800 263 6679
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2020