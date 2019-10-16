Richard WOMERSLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard WOMERSLEY.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

WOMERSLEY, Richard
Peter (Wombat JNR):
Passed at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a brief illness, aged 36 years. Loved son of Chris and Lyn, and brother of Paul (Austin). Grandson of Betty and the late Peter Womersley and Max and Billie Williams. Loved nephew and cousin to all his family. Messages may be addressed to the Womersley family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rpwomersley1010. A private service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.