WOMERSLEY, Richard
Peter (Wombat JNR):
Passed at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a brief illness, aged 36 years. Loved son of Chris and Lyn, and brother of Paul (Austin). Grandson of Betty and the late Peter Womersley and Max and Billie Williams. Loved nephew and cousin to all his family. Messages may be addressed to the Womersley family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rpwomersley1010. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019