WILLIAMS, Richard Ernest

(Dick): QSM, JP

Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, at Buller Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Lorna for 62 years. Loved father of Peter and Helen, Richard and Jill, Mark and Anna, Paul and Kirsty. Loved grandad of Jaye, Stevie, Elyse, Alex, Sharlotte, Fern, and Lauryn. Loved great-grandad of Ryder, Drake, Honor, Lincoln, and Aria. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie and the late Bill Mikkelson, and a loved uncle to all their family. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Foote Ward Buller Hospital for their care of Dick. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Queen Street, Westport, on Tuesday, July 9, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 48 Derby Street, Westport 7825.

