WHITE, Richard
John Winsbury (John):
Died peacefully at Nelson, surrounded by family on September 10, 2020 aged 87 years. Loving husband and soul mate of Ayleen, 63 years married. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of David, Leigh, Zak, Niko; Phillipa and Gary, Alesha and Joe, Charlotte and Poppy; Timothy, Rebecca; Murray and Annemarie, Zoë and Ava; Peter and Robyn, Kimberley and Ben, Hayley, Mason, Taylor, Olivia; Braydon and Cody; Blake and Mariah. A celebration of John's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Vanguard Street, Nelson at 10.30am on Monday, September 14, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers to NZCMS (Church Missionary Society). Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Stillwater Gardens, for all their love and care of John and Ayleen.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020