Richard THOMAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard THOMAS.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

THOMAS, Richard Guthrie:
On August 4, 2019, at home, peacefully. Loved by Ingrid, his wife; Karen and Nick, Cameron and Lotte, Rachael and Shane, his family and partners. Cherished Pop of Thomas, Ruby-Rose, and Beatrix; Mitchell, Jacob, and Bella; Georgie, Grace, Harvey, and Leon; and treasured great-grandson Hunter. Messages to the Thomas Family, C/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton. No flowers by request but donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rgthomas0408. A Memorial Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the Opawa Community Church, cnr Opawa Road and Aynsley Terrace, Christchurch, on Friday, August 9, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.