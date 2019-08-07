THOMAS, Richard Guthrie:
On August 4, 2019, at home, peacefully. Loved by Ingrid, his wife; Karen and Nick, Cameron and Lotte, Rachael and Shane, his family and partners. Cherished Pop of Thomas, Ruby-Rose, and Beatrix; Mitchell, Jacob, and Bella; Georgie, Grace, Harvey, and Leon; and treasured great-grandson Hunter. Messages to the Thomas Family, C/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton. No flowers by request but donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rgthomas0408. A Memorial Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the Opawa Community Church, cnr Opawa Road and Aynsley Terrace, Christchurch, on Friday, August 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019