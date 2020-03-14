ROWE, Richard Nicholas:
Professor Emeritus, Lincoln University. On March 12, 2020, passed away at Burwood Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Di Maddock (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Peter Hansen, Paul and Patricia Rowe, Diane and Barry Vear. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rnrowe1203 Messages may be addressed to the Rowe family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Richard at St Matthews Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on March 19, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020