POINTON, Richard:

The management and staff of McKenzie & Willis would like to offer our sincere condolences to the wife and family of Richard Pointon, who for many years has worked in partnership with us to bring his exclusive range of Middle Eastern carpets to our clients. Richard's passion for the people and the products he represented was an inspiration to us all and we know he had a very strong following both here in Christchurch and in Wellington, his home town. Over the years Richard and his team became an integral part of the McKenzie & Willis family and they will be dearly missed. Our sympathies go out to his wife Shubnam, his family, and to his assistant Ron van der Horst.



