Richard PIPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard PIPER.
Death Notice


PIPER,
Richard Thomas (Richie):
On July 23, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Sharalynne, Carol and Ron McAllister and the late David. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Middlepark Rest Home for their wonderful compassion and care of Richie.
"Sadly missed,
forever in our hearts"
At Richie's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Piper family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

logo
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.