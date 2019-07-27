PIPER,
Richard Thomas (Richie):
On July 23, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Sharalynne, Carol and Ron McAllister and the late David. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Middlepark Rest Home for their wonderful compassion and care of Richie.
"Sadly missed,
forever in our hearts"
At Richie's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Piper family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019