Richard PHELAN

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Death Notice

PHELAN, Richard John:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie and formerly Wendy, and brother of Sandra. Much loved father of Nichole and Alex, and proud poppa of Briese, India and Quinn. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at Our lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom, Auckland, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Sincere thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Knox Hospital for their wonderful care and friendship to Richard.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019
