NEDERSTIGT,
Richard Paul Francis (Dick):
Dick drifted off to sleep Friday evening 12 July, 2019 sadly the day before his 85th Birthday. A long standing family member and friend to the Rosindale family, and the late Bell Timms. At Dick's request a Funeral was not to take place. However we wish to invite you to an afternoon tea for Dick, and for those of you who knew Dick, you are welcome to join us at 22 Southbrook Rd, Rangiora on Wednesday July 17, between 2-4pm.
"You do, what you do,
and I'll do what I do."
(Dick's quote)
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019