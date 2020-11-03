MAPP,
Richard Arthur (Dick):
Dick passed away peacefully, aged 97 years, at Burlington Care Centre, on November 1, 2020, after a long illness. He was the devoted husband of Betty, dearly loved father of Elody and Richard, and brother-in-law of Adele and Don. Loved by his surviving siblings, Audrey and Joan. We also remember his first wife, Fay. Special thanks to staff at Burlington Care Centre and Lake House who gave exemplary care to Dick during the last stage of his illness. Messages can be addressed to the Mapp family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. No flowers please. Donations instead to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue. A celebration of Dick's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets Christchurch, on Thursday, November 5, at 1.00pm.
A true gentleman…..
Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020