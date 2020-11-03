Richard MAPP

Guest Book
  • "Well Uncle Dick you can now rest at peace. You will always..."
    - Sue Mapp
  • "Thinking of you all with the loss of Dick he will be..."
    - Teena
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

MAPP,
Richard Arthur (Dick):
Dick passed away peacefully, aged 97 years, at Burlington Care Centre, on November 1, 2020, after a long illness. He was the devoted husband of Betty, dearly loved father of Elody and Richard, and brother-in-law of Adele and Don. Loved by his surviving siblings, Audrey and Joan. We also remember his first wife, Fay. Special thanks to staff at Burlington Care Centre and Lake House who gave exemplary care to Dick during the last stage of his illness. Messages can be addressed to the Mapp family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. No flowers please. Donations instead to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue. A celebration of Dick's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets Christchurch, on Thursday, November 5, at 1.00pm.
A true gentleman…..

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.